PM Modi to visit Russia on Putin's invite from October 22-23 for BRICS summit

<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the BRICS summit in Russia from Oct 22-23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.</p><p>Putin is keen to build up BRICS—which has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade. </p>