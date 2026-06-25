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PM Modi to visit Seychelles from June 27-29, to attend golden jubilee of country's National Day

A contingent of the Indian armed forces, along with two ships of the Indian Navy, will participate in the celebrations
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSeychelles

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