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PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha on June 20-21

Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in West Bengal.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsOdishaWest BengalNarendra Modi

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