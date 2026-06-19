PM Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha on June 20-21

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will visit West Bengal and Odisha on June 20-21 and participate in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata before joining President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> for offering prayers at the sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera in Mayurbhanj.</p>.<p>Modi will also commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships in Kolkata, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.</p>.PM Modi to make first visit to West Bengal on June 20 after BJP’s victory in Assembly polls.<p>He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects in West Bengal and attend with President Murmu a programme in Mayurbhanj marking the completion of two years of the BJP government in Odisha, it said.</p>.<p>On Saturday, Modi will participate in 'Paschimbanga Divas' (West Bengal Day) celebrations at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district.</p>.<p>On Sunday morning, he will participate in the 12th International Yoga Day celebrations in Kolkata and address the gathering.</p>.<p>The theme of International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlights the role of yoga in promoting physical health, mental well-being, emotional resilience and active ageing, thereby contributing to an improved quality of life.</p>.<p>Since its inception in 2015, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted India's proposal to observe June 21 as IDY, PM Modi has led the celebrations from various locations, including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Mysuru, New York (UN Headquarters), Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.</p>.<p>Later on Sunday, Modi will commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships -- INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray -- at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, the statement said.</p>.<p>During the 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebration on Saturday, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects.</p>.<p>Spanning sectors of railways, agriculture, rural development, fisheries and animal husbandry, these initiatives will strengthen infrastructure, improve livelihoods, enhance farmer welfare and accelerate socio-economic development across the state, the statement said.</p>.<p>He will also release the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).</p>.<p>Under this instalment, more than Rs 18,880 crore will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country, according to the statement.</p>.<p>In West Bengal alone, more than Rs 900 crore will be credited to the accounts of more than 45 lakh beneficiaries, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the state to over Rs 15,000 crore, the statement said.</p>.<p>This takes the total nationwide disbursement to over Rs 4.46 lakh crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019, it said.</p>.<p>Modi will also rollout several key central agricultural schemes in West Bengal.</p>.<p>These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Agri Stack as part of the Digital Agriculture Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana.</p>.<p>During 2026-27, the PMFBY, the world's largest crop insurance scheme, aims to provide insurance coverage to nearly 50 lakh farmers across about 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land in West Bengal, protecting crops with an estimated insured value of around Rs 28,140 crore while supporting farmers through substantial premium subsidy, according to the statement.</p>.<p>Modi will inaugurate the modernised and capacity expanded fishing harbour at Fraserganj in South 24 Parganas and the newly constructed Modern Fish Market at Sainthia, Birbhum.</p>.<p>These projects will strengthen fisheries infrastructure, improve post-harvest management and provide better marketing facilities for fish producers and traders.</p>.<p>The PM will also inaugurate the Regional Semen Production Laboratory and Semen Bank for Goats at Haringhata in Nadia district.</p>.<p>He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of important railway projects worth around Rs 590 crore, the statement said.</p>.<p>These projects collectively represent a major step towards strengthening infrastructure, empowering farmers, enhancing livelihoods and creating new economic opportunities across West Bengal, it said.</p>.<p>During his visit to Odisha on Saturday, Modi will join the President in a few functions, making it a rare and significant moment for the state.</p>.<p>Murmu and Modi will visit Pahadpur village in Mayurbhanj, where they will offer prayers at sacred groves Santhali Jahera and Ho Jahera and visit a skill centre and the Pahadpur school.</p>.<p>The visit will highlight the ongoing efforts to strengthen educational opportunities, skill development and socio-economic empowerment in tribal and rural regions.</p>.Hampi temple instead of Konark, Newton a pilot: Odisha textbooks under scanner for over 1,600 errors.<p>On Saturday afternoon, Murmu and Modi will participate in a programme at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj, marking the completion of two years of the BJP government in Odisha.</p>.<p>Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development projects worth over Rs 47,600 crore across key sectors, including energy, industrial infrastructure and road connectivity, at the programme and address the gathering.</p>.<p>The projects are expected to strengthen infrastructure, improve connectivity, enhance energy security and generate employment opportunities across Odisha, the statement said.</p>