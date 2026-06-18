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PM Modi, Trump direct officials to fast-track 'commercially meaningful' trade pact

US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, will be visiting India next week to take forward the talks on the proposed trade deal.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald Trump

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