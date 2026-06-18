Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi, Trump direct officials to swiftly finalise trade pact: Foreign Secretary Misri

Misri said significant progress has been made on the conclusion of the interim trade pact.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald TrumpVikram Misri

Follow us on :

Follow Us