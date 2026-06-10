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PM Modi, Trump likely to discuss trade, H-1B visas alongside G7 summit in France

India is pushing for preferential tariff treatment from the United States as part of negotiations on an interim trade deal.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsWorld newsFrancePM ModiDonald TrumpH-1B visaTradeG7 summit

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