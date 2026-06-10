PM Modi, Trump likely to discuss trade, H-1B visas alongside G7 summit in France

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is likely to hold <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bilateral-talks">bilateral talks</a> with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a> President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g7-summit">G7 summit</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a>, Reuters reported, citing a sources. The talks are aimed at discussing trade, visas and energy cooperation. </p>.<p>The summit is scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 17 in Evian-les-Bains in France. It will bring all global leaders from world's major economies, including Trump, alongside other high-level delegations from India and other countries.</p>.<p>PM Modi will start his five-day visit from June 13 and will travel to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/slovakia">Slovakia</a> after attending the G7 Summit. The source, as per the report, said, "The prime minister is expected to hold talks on the trade ties, energy cooperation, and also take up the issue of H-1B visas."</p>.<p>The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when the ties between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-delhi">New Delhi</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/washington">Washington</a> have been strained by US tariffs on Indian goods and Trump's repeated assertions that he intervened to end the India-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan</a> conflict last year, a claim that India denied many times. </p>.Watch: Trump brutally booed by New York Knicks fans at NBA finals.Strategic partnership with India 'robust', Donald Trump's invite to PM Modi reflects strong ties: US.<p>However, the high-level engagement last month with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has helped ease some of the tension. The two sides discussed trade, visas, maritime security, energy supplies and the Middle East.</p>.<p>Last week, India's Trade Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> said that the talks between the two sides are moving towards the first trance of a bilateral trade agreement which could be concluded by mid-July. </p>.<p>India is pushing for preferential <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tariff">tariff</a> treatment from the United States as part of negotiations on an interim trade deal.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, alleging the use of forced labour, Washington also proposed an additional 12.5% tariff on imports from India and several other countries. However, India rejected it. </p>.<p>Another source, quoted by Reuters, said, "The talks on the additional tariff have not concluded yet and we are hopeful that we will get competitive rates."</p>.<p>PM Modi and Trump will likely include the discussion regarding the tightening of requirements for H-1B visas, given its implications for thousands of Indians working in the United States. </p>.<p>The source added that Modi and Trump may also discuss potential energy cooperation involving the United States and Venezuela. </p><p><em><strong>(With Reuters Inputs)</strong></em></p>