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PM Modi urges citizens to stay hydrated, take all possible precautions amid soaring mercury

"Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way," he wrote.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsNarendra Modiweathersummer

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