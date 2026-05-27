Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea or extreme fatigue. If someone around you feels unusually unwell, weak or develops a headache, it is best to help move them to a cool and shaded place immediately. Ensure they get water, ORS etc. that helps them. Children,…
In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days.