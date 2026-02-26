<p>Jerusalem: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday visited Yad Vashem memorial here and paid tributes to the victims of the Holocaust.</p><p>PM Modi was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.</p><p>At the start of the visit, the two leaders toured the Hall of Names, during which Netanyahu showed Modi the names of his wife Sara's relatives who perished in the Holocaust.</p><p>Following the tour, a memorial ceremony was held, in which Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath and placed a stone to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.</p>.‘Unabashed defence of host’: Congress attacks Modi’s Israel stand, revives Nehru’s 1947 view.<p>"Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM @narendramodi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.</p>.<p>Modi laid a wreath and paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust. He also visited the poignant Book of Names Hall, a powerful tribute preserving the memory of millions who perished during the holocaust.</p><p>"The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world," Jaiswal said.</p><p>This was the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Yad Vashem.</p><p>Established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Yad Vashem is entrusted with Holocaust commemoration, documentation, research and education. </p><p>Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.</p>