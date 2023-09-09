Home
india

PM Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

Modi welcomed the world leaders against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change.
Last Updated 09 September 2023, 06:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam where the G20 summit will begin shortly.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director and Chairman Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were among the first to arrive.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also arrived at the newly built venue at Pragati Maidan here.

Modi welcomed the world leaders against the backdrop of the replica of the Konark Wheel, a 13th-century artefact symbolising time, progress and continuous change.

(Published 09 September 2023, 06:21 IST)
India NewsDelhiNarendra ModiG20G20 summit

