PM Modi wishes LoP Rahul Gandhi on 56th birthday

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, wishing him good health and a long life.</p>.<p>LoP Rahul turned 56 today.</p>.<p>"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi said in a post on X. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>