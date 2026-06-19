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PM Modi wishes LoP Rahul Gandhi on 56th birthday

Rahul, who serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, turned 56 today.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 05:40 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 05:40 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra Modibirthday

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