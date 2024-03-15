JOIN US
Home

PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi wish quick recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident

Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 19:03 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quick recovery after she suffered an injury and was taken to a hospital.

"I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi," he said in a post on X.

Banerjee suffered a major injury on her forehead, the Trinamool Congress said.

"I wish best of health and complete recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister and Founder Chairperson, AITMC, Ms @MamataOfficial ji," Kharge said in a post on X.

Gandhi said, "Wishing Mamata ji strength and a very swift recovery."

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

The TMC supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital in Kolkata before doctors found her stable to be discharged.

She was then taken back home.

(Published 14 March 2024, 19:03 IST)
India News

