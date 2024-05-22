PM Modi working on 'one nation, one leader' special project, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the opposition leaders who speak against him will be put in jail. He named former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia and himself who were put behind bars.

"They have put many ministers of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata didi (Banerjee) in jail. They can put Tejashwi Yadav or Pinaryai Vijayan in jail. No opposition chief minister will be left. They split the NCP and the Shiv Sena in two parts," he alleged.

The chief minister said in Russia, President Vladimir Putin either imprisoned the opposition leaders or got them killed and won the elections. Likewise, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina put the opposition leaders in jail in Bangladesh and won with majority.

"Even in Pakistan, Imran Khan was sent to jail and his party symbol was snatched. Something similar can happen here. Either they will not get elections conducted or even if they will, all the opposition leaders will be in jail," he claimed.

"This is going to happen in our country. The AAP is just an experiment. They have made a plan to crush our party," he charged.

Stressing that there has been no money trail found in the excise policy case, he said there is a theory that has been floated that the money went to Goa.

"Did it vanish in thin air? Three days before the Punjab assembly elections, the prime minister said in Abohar that Kejriwal wants to break the country in two parts, wants to make Khalistan and become its prime minister. What is this? Is it toys' play?

"Despite this, we got 92 seats out of 117. This means no one takes him seriously. The way this is comical, in the same way the excise policy case is comical," he asserted.

He said the AAP has been made an accused in the excise policy case and claimed that this "model will be replicated on other parties too".

"But I want to say that the AAP is no longer a four-member party. People love the AAP not because of me but because of our work. The AAP resides in hearts of 140 crore people. It is a thought that is spreading.

"If you freeze our bank accounts, people will deposit crores of rupees in multiple ban accounts in the country. If you shut our office, people will open hundreds of offices across the country. It is impossible to trample the AAP," he asserted.