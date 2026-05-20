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PM Modi working to protect India's prestige on global stage: Sharad Pawar

Pawar also said that leaders such as Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh always kept the country's future and reputation at the centre of their leadership.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSharad Pawar

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