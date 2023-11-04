JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi writes to girl who brought his sketch to public meeting in Chhattisgarh

The 'affection and the sense of belongingness' he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation, Modi said in the letter to Akansha.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 09:44 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the girl who had brought his sketch to a public meeting addressed by him in Chhattisgarh, and said the country's daughters are its bright future.

The "affection and the sense of belongingness" he receives from them is his strength in the service of the nation, Modi said in the letter to Akansha.  

It was while addressing a poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Thursday that the prime minister spotted her holding up a sketch of him.

Writing to her on Friday, Modi thanked her and said he has always received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh and they have also contributed enthusiastically to the country's development.

"The next 25 years are going to be important for young friends like you and the country. In this period, our young generation, especially daughters like you, will provide a new direction to the country's future while fulfilling their dreams," read the prime minister's letter to Akansha.

Our government's aim has been to build a healthy, safe and well-equipped nation for our daughters, he added.

Modi advised Akansha to study hard and wished that she brought glory to her family, society and country with her achievements.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 November 2023, 09:44 IST)
India NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT