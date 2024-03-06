PM Modi's approval rating soars to 75% in latest Ipsos IndiaBus Survey

According to the latest Ipsos IndiaBus PM Approval Rating Survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has garnered an approval rating of 75 per cent in February 2024, marking a significant rise from 65 per cent in the previous wave recorded in September 2023.
The survey reveals a notable regional variance in the ratings with certain cities and demographic cohorts showing particularly high levels of approval for Modi's performance.
In the north zone, the Prime Minister enjoys a staggering 92 per cent approval rating, followed by 84 per cent in the east zone and 80 per cent in the west zone. Similarly, tier 1 cities recorded an 84 per cent approval rate, while tier 3 cities stood at 80 per cent. Across age groups, the 45+ demographic displayed the highest approval at 79 per cent, followed closely by the 18-30 years age group at 75 per cent and the 31-45 years age group at 71 per cent.
Furthermore, different socio-economic categories also showed strong support, with SEC B at 77 per cent, SEC A at 75 per cent, and SEC C at 71 per cent. A ‘high’ SEC classification indicates a household's increased likelihood to purchase high-value goods and services.
Interestingly, approval ratings were consistent between genders, with both females and males registering 75 per cent and 74 per cent respectively.
However, the survey also identifies areas of lower approval, notably in metropolitan areas (64 per cent), tier 2 cities (62 per cent), and among the self-employed (59 per cent), with the lowest rating recorded in the south zone at 35 per cent.
Commenting on the survey findings, Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader for Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation, ESG, and CSR at Ipsos India, attributed the rise in approval ratings to various government initiatives.
“Some of the big bang initiatives like opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (92 per cent Approval Rating in North Zone validates it), temple in the UAE, taking a stand on global issues independent of the influence of any western power, initiatives in space, hosting the G20 Summit successfully in India, giving a fillip to Make in India, with major global players choosing to manufacture in India, have all contributed to the spike in Approval Ratings of the PM," Chakraborty was quoted as saying.
In terms of government performance across different sectors, results are more mixed. Notably, respondents rated the government's efforts in pollution and environment (56 per cent), poverty alleviation (45 per cent), inflation control (44 per cent), unemployment (43 per cent), and corruption (42 per cent) with varying degrees of satisfaction.