PM Modi's approval rating soars to 75% in latest Ipsos IndiaBus Survey

Furthermore, different socio-economic categories also showed strong support, with SEC B at 77 per cent, SEC A at 75 per cent, and SEC C at 71 per cent. A ‘high’ SEC classification indicates a household's increased likelihood to purchase high-value goods and services.

Interestingly, approval ratings were consistent between genders, with both females and males registering 75 per cent and 74 per cent respectively.

However, the survey also identifies areas of lower approval, notably in metropolitan areas (64 per cent), tier 2 cities (62 per cent), and among the self-employed (59 per cent), with the lowest rating recorded in the south zone at 35 per cent.

Commenting on the survey findings, Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader for Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation, ESG, and CSR at Ipsos India, attributed the rise in approval ratings to various government initiatives.

“Some of the big bang initiatives like opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (92 per cent Approval Rating in North Zone validates it), temple in the UAE, taking a stand on global issues independent of the influence of any western power, initiatives in space, hosting the G20 Summit successfully in India, giving a fillip to Make in India, with major global players choosing to manufacture in India, have all contributed to the spike in Approval Ratings of the PM," Chakraborty was quoted as saying.

In terms of government performance across different sectors, results are more mixed. Notably, respondents rated the government's efforts in pollution and environment (56 per cent), poverty alleviation (45 per cent), inflation control (44 per cent), unemployment (43 per cent), and corruption (42 per cent) with varying degrees of satisfaction.