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PM Modi’s call for online schooling faces resistance by private schools' body

During a recent public address, the PM advised going for online schooling like the one that was in practice during the Covid pandemic.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:21 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 21:21 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNarendra Modi

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