PM Modi’s call for online schooling faces resistance by private schools' body

<p>Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion for online schooling has drawn criticism from the school managements and academia.</p>.<p>During a recent public address, Modi advised going for online schooling like the one that was in practice during the Covid pandemic. </p>.<p>Reacting to it, D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, "We are still struggling to recover from the learning damage the online schooling has caused during the pandemic."</p>.<p>"For over 500 days, schools were shut during the Covid pandemic. The learning levels of the children have been severely affected. Schooling should always be in a physical mode and not online," he said. </p>.After push for work from home, PM Modi calls for online classes for schoolchildren to tackle fuel crisis.<p>He also felt that online schooling may work for higher education level and not for school kids. </p>.<p>Developmental eucationist V P Niranjanaradhya said, “Education is not just a passive process of delivering information in a textbook through an online screen."</p>.<p>"Education is a holistic process of social development, play, interaction with classmates, creativity and building human values."</p>.<p>He also pointed out that the screen addiction that happened during the Covid pandemic is still a big problem.</p>.<p>"Online classes for several days caused severe disabilities among kids, both physically and academically. We need to find solutions for them and not shift to online classes ever again," he added. </p>