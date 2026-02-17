<p>Mumbai: In what was an example of car diplomacy and one-on-one chat, Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/modi-invokes-savarkar-in-macron-talks-swami-vivekananda-cultural-centre-to-be-openedin-paris-soon-3901978"> Narendra Modi </a>and French President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/french-president-emmanuel-macron-maintains-his-fitness-regime-meet-celebrities-in-mumbai-3901881">Emmanuel Macron </a>travelled in the same vehicle from the iconic Lok Bhavan at Malabar Hill to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel off the Gateway of India. </p><p>While travelling through the Netaji Subhas Chandra Modi also known as the Marine Drive or Queen’s Necklace, the two world leaders engaged in private discussions. </p>.<p>Modi and Macron share excellent personal rapport and have met in bilateral and multilateral meetings several times. </p>.<p>At Lok Bhavan, both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and reviewed the India-France Strategic Partnership.</p>.From Rafale jets to submarines, India-France expanding defence ties: Modi, Macron after bilateral talks.<p>At the Taj Hotel, the two leaders inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 and addressed a gathering of business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and other innovators from both countries. </p><p>“After the talks and press statements at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, President Macron and I are on the way to the other programmes, which include the India-France Innovation Forum,” Modi posted on X with a photo of him and Macron in the car. “Trust, openness and ambition,” Macron posted on X when the two leaders engage in a handshake in the backdrop of national flags of India and France. </p>