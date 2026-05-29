Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi's 'extreme moral cowardice' for standing as Israel's strongest supporter: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Netanyahu stated that Israel faces delegitimisation all over the world except in India.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 06:23 IST
IndiaIsraelPM ModiBenjamin NetanyahuJairam RameshWorldgeopolitics

Follow us on :

Follow Us