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PM Modi's Italy visit at a glance: A selfie, Colosseum, car ride and an actual 'Melodi' moment

In a literal 'sweet' gesture, PM Modi also gifted 'Melody' toffee to Meloni.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 06:35 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia Meloni

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