PM Modi's language has reached an all-time low, says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: Fearing BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the language that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using has reached an all-time low, the Congress said on Monday.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “In the polling held for the Lok Sabha elections so far, it is clear that I.N.D.I.A. has the support of the people. People want change in the country as well as the state. The BJP has realised that the verdict of the people is against them and fearing defeat, the level of the language that Modi is using has reached an all-time low,” senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said in Mumbai.
“Modi is trying to incite religious tension by invoking Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan,” said Chennithala, who is All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra.
“The Modi government has not done anything in 10 years to solve the problems of the people. Now that there is nothing to say to the people, Modi is using the language of religious divisiveness,” said Chennithala, a former Kerala minister and ex-Leader of Opposition.
“The Prime Minister publicly says that there is a demand to make South India a separate country, no one has made such a demand, so why is he raising the issue and who told him this? They are only working to incite people but it has no effect on the masses. Modi is also using low-level language about the leaders of opposition parties. The language used by Modi against senior leaders like Sharad Pawar is wrong and unbecoming of a person holding the post of Prime Minister,” he said.
According to Chennithala, people no longer have faith in the Modi government and the Congress campaign is getting the support of the people. “The public is expressing faith in the guarantee given by the Congress party in its manifesto,” he said.
Published 06 May 2024, 12:13 IST