PM Modi's language has reached an all-time low, says Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: Fearing BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the language that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using has reached an all-time low, the Congress said on Monday.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said, “In the polling held for the Lok Sabha elections so far, it is clear that I.N.D.I.A. has the support of the people. People want change in the country as well as the state. The BJP has realised that the verdict of the people is against them and fearing defeat, the level of the language that Modi is using has reached an all-time low,” senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said in Mumbai.