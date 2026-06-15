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PM Modi's ongoing foreign trip is 100th in 12 years

So far, Modi has travelled to 78 countries as prime minister in his 12- year tenure, according to the PMO website.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsPM Modiforeign tour

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