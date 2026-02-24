Menu
PM Modi's second visit to Israel from February 25-26, set to upgrade strategic ties

Modi's engagements will include his address to Israel's parliament, wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and a meeting with President Isaac Herzog.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 11:52 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 11:52 IST
