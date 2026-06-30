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PM Modi's 'silence' on Ram temple 'loot' direct assault on faith of people: Congress

The Congress has demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe and the dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiRam Temple

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