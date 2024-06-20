PM Modi's third term begins under pressure as Oppn gets ammo from train mishap, terror attacks & exam fiascos to take on Centre

New Delhi: A string of incidents from exam fiascos to violence in Manipur, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and a train accident in West Bengal in the past three weeks have put the spotlight on the Narendra Modi government at the start of its third term, giving the Opposition enough ammunition to put pressure on the coalition dispensation.

The latest trouble for the government came in the form of irregularities in the UGC-NET exam, which had to be cancelled and a CBI investigation ordered on Wednesday night, close on the heels of the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG tests that has brought thousands of students to the streets.

The Opposition I.N.D.I.A. has made it clear that they would be raising the decibel levels on the NEET and UGC-NET issues inside and outside Parliament with Congress announcing a nationwide protest on Friday against the irregularities in the NEET exam, which will now be extended to include the issue of UGC-NET test.