PM Modi’s US Visit: Key agenda, full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the US on a three-day visit on Saturday. During the extent of his visit, Modi will attend the annual Quad summit at Wilmington in Delaware, address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York, and hold a roundtable with CEOs of top American firms working in the technology sector.

Here is the PM's full schedule and agenda:

September 21: PM Modi will participate in the fourth Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington that is being hosted by US President Joe Biden. In this summit, the progress of Quad in the last one year will be reviewed and an agenda will be set for the upcoming year.

September 22: From Wilmington, Modi will travel to New York to attend an Indian community event at Long Island. Here, he is scheduled to address a gathering of the Indian community. He will also hold an interaction with CEOs of leading US-based companies with the goal of strengthening the collaboration between the two countries in fields of artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology. On the same day, he is also expected to interact with leaders and stakeholders of the India-US bilateral landscape.

September 23: In the final leg of his visit, the prime minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. "The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the road ahead for the betterment of humanity...I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world," the prime minister said," the PM said in a statement.

On the sidelines of this summit, the PM will also be holding discussions with several world leaders.

