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PM Modi's work from home call for austerity: Can your company deny you WFH? Labour laws explained

PM Modi's appeal to return to the COVID-era measure of working from home has left employees wondering whether India's labour laws have a separate framework allowing WFH.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWork from homelabour lawsExplainer

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