<p>After becoming the world's most followed global leader on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/topics/instagram">Instagram</a>, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi's</a> YouTube channel has now crossed 30 million subscribers, strengthening his standing as the most-followed world leader on the platform.</p><p><br>The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of Modi's. Modi also has more than seven times as many subscribers as US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>, highlighting the vast scale of his digital reach across the world.</p><p><br>In India too, the gap is significant. Modi's subscriber count is nearly three times that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and more than four times higher than that of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress individually.</p><p>Prime Minister's YouTube channel is now the most-subscribed among world leaders.</p><p><br>Last month, Modi also crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the platform. Since joining Instagram in 2014, his account has grown steadily and is now considered one of the most engaging digital platforms among global leaders.</p>