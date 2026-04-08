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PM must clarify whether he endorses Himanta Sarma's 'utterly shameful' remarks on Mallikarjun Kharge: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress accused Himanta Sarma of insulting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded an unconditional apology from him for his "deplorable conduct" that it alleged reflects the "anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 06:31 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 06:31 IST
Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiPriyanka GandhiIndian politcsIndia News

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