PM must clarify whether he endorses Himanta Sarma's 'utterly shameful' remarks on Mallikarjun Kharge: Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress accused Himanta Sarma of insulting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded an unconditional apology from him for his "deplorable conduct" that it alleged reflects the "anti-Dalit mindset" of the BJP
असम के मुख्यमंत्री हिमंता बिस्वा सरमा ने कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी के प्रति जिस तरह की अभद्र और अपमानजनक भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया है, वह अत्यंत शर्मनाक और अस्वीकार्य है।
खरगे जी देश के वरिष्ठतम नेताओं में से एक हैं। वे न सिर्फ…