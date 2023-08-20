Home
PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Army personnel in Ladakh accident

Last Updated 19 August 2023, 20:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of soldiers in an accident in Ladakh.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh's Nyoma, the officials said.

"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," the prime minister said.

(Published 19 August 2023, 20:04 IST)
