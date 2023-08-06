PM Narendra Modi pens tribute to RSS leader Madan Das Devi

'I had the privilege of working closely with Madan Das Ji over the years. I saw, at very close quarters, his simplicity and soft-spoken nature. He was the quintessential organisational man, and I, too, spent a substantial time working in the organisation,' Modi said. So, it is natural that aspects relating to organisational development and growth of Karyakartas featured regularly in our conversations, the prime minister said. 'During one such conversation, I asked him where he originally belonged. He told me that while he is from a village near Solapur in Maharashtra, his ancestors were from Gujarat. But he was not aware of the exact place they were from. I told him that I had a teacher with the surname Devi and that teacher belonged to Visnagar. Later on, he even visited Visnagar and Vadnagar. Our conversations also took place in Gujarati,' Modi said.