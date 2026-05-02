Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

‘PM Pyaaz Vitran Yojna’: Congress jabs Centre on heatwave readiness after Scindia’s onion tip

Ramesh’s swipe followed after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared an “age-old remedy” he claimed to use to beat the heat during peak summer time – keeping an onion in his pocket.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 16:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJairam RameshJyotiraditya Scindia

Follow us on :

Follow Us