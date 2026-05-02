‘PM Pyaaz Vitran Yojna’: Congress jabs Centre on heatwave readiness after Scindia’s onion tip

<p>New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Union minister Jitendra Singh's reassurance to people that there is no reason to panic about the heatwave conditions expected in May, and said his colleague has already announced the prime minister's “Pyaaz Vitran Yojna”.</p>.<p>“Certainly no cause for panic as his colleague, famously a Harvard-Stanford alumnus, has already announced the 'Pradhan Mantri Pyaaz Vitran Yojna',” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, tagging a news report on Singh’s remarks.</p>.<p>Jitendra Singh, who holds the science and technology and earth sciences portfolios, on Saturday reassured the public that there is no reason to panic about the heatwave conditions expected this May.</p>.PM asking people not to panic but is himself panicked for different reasons: Rahul Gandhi.<p>He also said that untoward incidents can be avoided by correctly understanding the weather forecast and following simple daily precautions.</p>.<p>“While certain regions may witness above-normal temperatures and heatwave conditions, these are not uniform across the country and can be effectively managed through timely preparedness and adherence to the advisories issued from time to time by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)," Singh told a media briefing over rising temperatures in the country.</p>.<p>Ramesh’s swipe followed after Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently shared an “age-old remedy” he claimed to use to beat the heat during peak summer time – keeping an onion in his pocket.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering in his home constituency Guna in Madhya Pradesh last Sunday, Scindia said that in today's modern age, everyone carries phones, but he carries an onion, as it helps regulate body temperature in scorching heat.</p>.Jyotiraditya Scindia has an age-old advice to beat the heat-Keep an onion in your pocket!.<p>He then pulled out an onion from his pocket to prove his point, much to the amuse of the gathering.</p>.<p>“I don't use an AC in my car, I just carry an onion in my pocket,” Scindia said.</p>.<p>“Keep an onion in your pocket; nothing will happen even in 51-degree heat,” the Union communications minister added. </p>