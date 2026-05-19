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PM sold out India's poor, farmers to get Adani case closed in US: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the Central government tells the country's farmers, labourers and small traders to buy electric vehicles when people don't even get enough food or jobs.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiNarendra ModiGautam Adani

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