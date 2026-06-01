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PM SVANidhi transformed lives of countless street vendors: PM Modi

The Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) is a central sector scheme supporting street vendors through affordable working capital, financial inclusion and social protection measures.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsNarendra Modistreet vendors

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