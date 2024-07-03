PM targets Congress on Dalit issue in Rajya Sabha, Opposition walks out

Dwelling on how politicians from the backward class are at the receiving end in the grand old party, Modi said, “In President and Vice President elections, in 2022 they fielded Sushil Kumar Shinde; let they Dalit lose, they themselves have nothing to lose. In 2017, when the defeat was certain, they fielded Meira Kumar...Congress has an anti-SC/ST/OBC mindset due to which they kept humiliating former President Ram Nath Kovind.”

“With this mindset, they left no stone unturned in insulting the first tribal woman President of the country and used words they no one else can."

On the results of Lok Sabha polls in which BJP didn’t get the majority on its own but still managed to form the government by leading a coalition, Modi said he didn’t understand the reason for joy in Congress that won 99 seats in comparison to 52 in 2019.

"Congress people are also happy. I can't understand the reason for this joy...Is this joy for the hattrick of loss? Is this joy for falling to nervous 90? Is this joy for another failed launch?..I even saw Kharge ji (a Dalit leader) full of energy. Kharge ji has served his party a lot and the blame of such a loss that should have been attributed to someone else, was saved by him. He stood like a wall,” Modi said.

Taking the example of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party turning into an ally of Congress from adversary Modi said, “In Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister of the Congress government was linked to liquor scam. AAP used to say that the ED should put this CM behind bars. ED was dear to them at that time."

"They (Congress) are people who have double standards. In Delhi, they share the stage and level allegations against investigation agencies. They conduct rallies to protect the corrupt. In Kerala, their 'shehzada' appeals to send a CM - who is an ally in their alliance - to jail,” the Prime Minister said in an apparent reference to Congress leader’s Rahul Gandhi’s jab to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan on the eve of the election.

“He (Rahul) tells the Government of India to send him to jail. In Delhi, they raise an alarm over ED-CBI and the same people tell the same agencies to send the Kerala CM to jail,” Modi added.