PM to attend Navy Day event at Sindhudurg on December 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the Indian Navy’s firepower and war-fighting capabilities in a live demonstration at Sindhudurg on Monday.

The Prime Minister will attend the Navy Day 2023 celebrations and witness an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces from Tarkarli beach, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

He will also unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. Last year, the Navy unveiled a new ensign, inspired by a seal of Shivaji.