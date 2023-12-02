PM to attend Navy Day event at Sindhudurg on December 4

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the Indian Navy’s firepower and war-fighting capabilities in a live demonstration at Sindhudurg on Monday.
The Prime Minister will attend the Navy Day 2023 celebrations and witness an operational demonstration by the Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft, and special forces from Tarkarli beach, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
He will also unveil a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort. Last year, the Navy unveiled a new ensign, inspired by a seal of Shivaji.
The demonstration at Sindhudurg will involve the participation of 20 warships along with 40 aircraft, including the MiG 29K and LCA Navy fighter jets. There will also be a demonstration of combat beach reconnaissance and assault by the marine commandos.
This is the first time that the Navy will organize its annual day event outside a major naval station. Sources indicate that this move aligns with the government's policy of spreading such events rather than limiting them to a few places.
The Indian Navy celebrates Navy Day on December 4 to commemorate Operation Trident, the audacious attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 war.