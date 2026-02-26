<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> is all set to launch a nationwide <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-papillomavirus">Human Papillomavirus</a> (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years on February 28, starting from Rajasthan's Ajmer. The move aims at eliminating preventable cancers among women. </p><p>The Union Health Ministry sent an official letter to all states on February 25, announcing the launch of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hpv-vaccine">HPV vaccination</a> campaign for all girls aged 14 years. The letter mentioned that the campaign has been tentatively planned for 11:30 am on February 28.</p><p>The letter by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NHM) in the Health Ministry, read, “The Prime Minister has kindly consented to launch the campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan.” </p><p>All states and Union territories will join the national launch virtually through a dedicated link coordinated with their local NIC units. The event will see the participation of chief ministers, administrators, state health ministers and senior health officials from respective state and UT headquarters.</p>.<p>According to the official communication, cervical cancer remains a major public health challenge both in India and globally. Caused by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hpv">HPV</a>, it is the only form of cancer that can be prevented through vaccination.</p><p>The letter emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting vaccination among girls to prevent cervical cancer.</p>.Centre to launch nationwide cervical cancer vaccination campaign for teenage girls this week.<p>Under the programme, all 14-year-old girls across the country will receive a single dose of the Gardasil 4 vaccine at government health facilities. These include Ayushman Arogya Mandir-Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, sub-district and district hospitals, as well as government medical colleges and hospitals. The vaccine provides protection against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cervical-cancer">cervical cancer</a>, as well as types 6 and 11.</p><p>Each vaccination centre will have a cold chain point (CCP) to ensure proper storage of vaccines and a dedicated medical officer to manage any adverse events following immunisation (AEFI).</p><p>The HPV vaccination drive will be voluntary, and parental or guardian consent will be mandatory before administering the vaccine.</p>.<p>The campaign will run for three months, during which the HPV vaccine will be available daily to maximise coverage among eligible girls. After this period, the vaccine will continue to be administered at the same facilities on routine <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/immunisation">immunisation</a> days.</p>.Union government to soon launch HPV vaccination programme for girls aged 14.<p>Officials from all states and Union territories have already been trained by the Union Health Ministry on the HPV vaccination protocol. The required vaccine doses, based on the target population in each state, have also been supplied.</p><p>Following the official launch in Ajmer, states and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-territories">Union territories</a> will conduct their respective launch events on the same day.</p><p>To facilitate smooth implementation, states and UTs have been asked to set up special vaccination session sites at government health facilities in their headquarters or designated locations equipped with cold chain infrastructure and a dedicated medical officer. They have also been directed to ensure adequate vaccine stock and complete necessary logistical arrangements for the rollout.</p>