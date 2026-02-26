Menu
PM to launch nationwide HPV vaccination campaign on Feb 28 from Rajasthan's Ajmer

Under the programme, all 14-year-old girls across the country will receive a single dose of the Gardasil 4 vaccine at government health facilities.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 10:14 IST
Published 26 February 2026, 10:14 IST
