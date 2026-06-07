'PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on CBSE OSM row

<p>New Delhi: Hailing whistleblower student Sarthak Sidhant and his associate Nisarga Adhikary for exposing the "collusion" between CBSE and COEMPT, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to keep "making reels and fry pakodas" but they asked questions and found answers too.</p><p>Sharing a video of his meeting with Sarthak, a 18-year-old student who exposed the irregularities in the CBSE's tendering process for the OSM exercise in Class-12 board exams, he said, "this is India's real youth power - curious, aware, informed. And remember, the country's future won't fall for any deception."</p>.Rahul Gandhi shares 'revealing chat with fellow anti-national Soros agents' amid CBSE OSM row, takes dig at govt.<p>He said Sarthak is 18 years old "but in thought, courage, and principles, second to none". He and his partner Nisarga did what the country's big media houses and investigative journalists couldn't, as they exposed the collusion between CBSE and COEMPT to the nation. </p><p>"Mr Modi wants our youth to keep making reels, keep frying pakoras, not ask questions, not open their eyes. But these kids asked questions. And they found the answers too. The country's 18-year-old kid outpaced the CBI - this victory of the youth is truly the government's defeat," he said.</p>.CBSE OSM row: Student's findings show tender process 'rigged' .<p>In the video, Rahul is seen asking Sarthak how he was able to find out the information regarding irregularities in the OSM tenders. He told him that he had done the job of an investigative journalist.</p>.<p>Calling him a brilliant person, Rahul also told him, "I am very very happy that you have done what you have done and don't let anybody disturb you."</p><p>After his meeting with Sarthak and his family last week, he had said, "Sarthak, stay firm on your principles."</p>