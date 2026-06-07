Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'PM wants youth to keep making reels, fry pakodas': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi on CBSE OSM row

In the video, Rahul is seen asking Sarthak how he was able to find out the information regarding irregularities in the OSM tenders. He told him that he had done the job of an investigative journalist.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiCBSEYouth

Follow us on :

Follow Us