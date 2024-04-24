PMLA: ED should tread carefully to uphold due process, public trust

Substantial amendments were subsequently made to the PMLA in 2009, 2013, and 2019. These amendments were made as per the statement of objects presented to the Parliament at the relevant times to address concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as to plug loopholes or, more specifically, overturn pronouncements by the courts.

It should be noted that these amendments were brought by governments and political parties across the aisle and after due consideration by Standing Committees. (Incidentally, they were all brought about by taking recourse to the Finance Bill/Money Bill route; the challenge of whether PMLA can come within the ambit of a Money Bill is pending for consideration before a larger bench of the Supreme Court.) These amendments changed the character of PMLA significantly, expanded its scope beyond dealing with the proceeds of drug-related crimes, and made it the harsh law it is today.