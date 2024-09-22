PMML Society member writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks access to Nehru papers

In his letter, dated September 9, to the senior Congress leader, he has said," Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji and his father, Pandit Motilal Nehru ji, have left behind significant records of their contributions, which are fortunately preserved at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. Their immense contributions to nation-building necessitate thorough scientific study, for which access to the complete records is essential." Upon recent inquiry, it was informed that most of these records are housed at the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library, he said.