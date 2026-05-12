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PM's 'amrit kaal' has turned into 'vish kaal' for country: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on NEET exam cancellation

Gandhi said, 'Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment.'
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNEETPaper Leak

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