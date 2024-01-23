PM's jumlas soar to the sun: Kharge takes a dig at government's rooftop solar power scheme

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement of a scheme to install rooftop solar systems in one crore homes, saying the PM's "jumlas" soar to the sun.

Modi announced the launch of a scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna', in a post on X on Monday.

In a swipe at the prime minister, Kharge said, "Pradhan Mantri ji's JUMLAS soar to the Sun! Yesterday, PM announced a fresh target of installing rooftop solar for 1 crore houses."

The ground reality is that not even 10 lakh houses got rooftop solar installations in the past 10 years of BJP rule, the Congress chief claimed.