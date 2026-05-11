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'PM's 'sermons' are a proof of failure': Opposition flays Modi over austerity appeal row

The Opposition parties alleged that the PM acknowledged the West Asia “crisis” only once the elections ended
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 07:52 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 07:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra Modi

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