Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PNG consumers losing 25% fuel on retrofitted LPG stoves even as Centre pushes for piped natural gas

Many consumers switching over to PNG are unwittingly losing around 25% of the gas due to retrofitting of their old LPG stoves by modifying the nozzle and burner.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 March 2026, 21:08 IST
KarnatakaLPGPetroleumnatural gasPNG

Follow us on :

Follow Us