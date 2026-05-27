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POCSO case: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's son Bageerath taken into police custody for questioning

The case was registered on May 8 based on a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:22 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:22 IST
HyderabadIndiaUnion ministerPocsoBandi Sanjay

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