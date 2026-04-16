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'Policy domain': Supreme Court refuses to consider plea to make voting compulsory

The bench also pointed out the practical difficulties of a mandatory voting law, as on election days, many citizens, including judges, are required to work.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtvoting

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