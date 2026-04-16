<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday refused to consider a plea for direction to make voting compulsory in the country, saying that such a mandate fell within the "policy domain."</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked PIL petitioner Ajay Goel to approach the stakeholders with the grievances.</p><p>During the heading, the bench said democracy thrived on public awareness rather than legal coercion. </p><p>The bench also pointed out the practical difficulties of a mandatory voting law, as on election days, many citizens, including judges, are required to work.</p><p>"If we accept this, then my brother Justice Bagchi would have to go to West Bengal to vote even though it is a working day here," the CJI said. "Judicial work is also important," Justice Bagchi said. The bench said in a country governed by the rule of law and belief in democracy, where we have shown trust in it for 75 years, everyone is expected to go (and vote).</p><p>“If they don't go, they don't go. What is needed is awareness, but we cannot compel," the bench said. </p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SC flags ‘logical discrepancy’ in voter list, backs right to vote.<p>The petitioner suggested that the court should direct the Election Commission to impose restrictions on government amenities for non-voters. The court questioned the logic of criminalising staying home.</p><p>"Should we direct their arrest? If a citizen doesn't go for voting, what can we do," the CJI asked. The bench also expressed concern for the marginalised sections of society. "If a poor person says, 'I need to earn my wages, how do I vote?' What should we say to them," the bench asked.</p><p>The petitioner said the Election Commission should be directed to form a committee to propose restrictions on those who fail to exercise their franchise. The bench said these issues fell in the policy domain. </p><p>The bench opined that the plea, which sought penal consequences for willful non-voters and aimed to make voting compulsory, cannot be dealt with by the court.</p><p>The petitioner also sought the issuance of guidelines to restrict government benefits for those who willfully abstain from voting.</p>