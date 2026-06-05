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Political parties must find common cause with Gen Z, worker protests

Political parties must find common cause with Gen Z, worker protests

If formal alliances with Gen-Z, and working-class protests are not possible, can political parties not work towards a tactical convergence — work in parallel for the same agenda?
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 10:59 IST
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India NewsIndian PoliticsGen ZCockroach Janta Party

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