BJP held assets worth Rs 6,046.81 cr in 21-22, highest among all parties: ADR

BSP is the only party which showed a negative growth in assets -- its assets fell from Rs 732.79 crore to Rs 690.71 crore, marking a 5.74 per cent decline. At the same time, Trinamool Congress saw a massive rise in its assets in terms of proportion -- its assets rose by 151.70 per cent from Rs 182 crore to Rs 458.10 crore.

CPI(M) saw its assets grow from Rs 654.79 crore to Rs 735.77 crore while that of CPI rose from Rs 14.05 crore to Rs 15.72 crore. NCP saw a rise in assets from Rs 30.93 crore to Rs 74.53 crore while for NPEP, it was a rise from Rs 1.72 crore to Rs 1.82 crore.

When it comes to liabilities, Congress declared the highest liabilities of Rs 41.95 crore followed by Rs 12.21 crore by CPI(M) and Rs 5.17 cr by the BJP.

Between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22, five parties declared a decrease in liabilities -- Congress (decrease of Rs 29.63 crore), BJP (decrease of Rs 6.03 crore), CPI-M (decrease of Rs 3.89 crore), Trinamool Congress (decrease of Rs 1.30 crore) and Rs 1 lakh liabilities decrease for NCP.

CPI declared Rs 6.28 lakh in both fiscals and BSP and NPEP have declared zero amounts for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22.

The total Capital/ Reserve fund set aside by the national parties during FY 2020-21 was Rs 7194.064 crore and Rs 8766.494 crore for FY 2021-22, after adjusting for liabilities for the respective years, from the total assets of the parties.

For FY 2021-22, BJP has the highest capital at present after declaring Rs 6041.64 crore followed by Rs 763.73 crore of Congress and Rs 723.56 crore of CPI(M).

The national parties declared maximum assets under FDR/deposits which amounted to Rs 4369.56 crore (59.87 per cent of total assets) and Rs 5070.19 crore (57.42 per cent of total assets) respectively, declared by the parties during FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

The second highest was assets declared under fixed assets amounted to Rs 1515.04 crore in FY 2020-21 and Rs 1695.59 crore during FY 2021-22.