Political pot brewing as 'Navratri', cricket festivities spill across nation

Hello dear readers! While the country is celebrating the spectacular performances of Team India at the ICC World Cup and relishing Navratri's festive fervor, on the political front too, as always, there is no dearth of excitement.

With Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana set to witness the Assembly elections, political parties are going all out to woo the citizens and build their respective vote banks.

Among the major political developments this week, we saw political parties holding rallies in poll-bound states with the blame game among them in full swing.

So, brace yourselves as we bring you the colours and flavours of Indian politics this festive season.

Political parties set to sound poll bugle