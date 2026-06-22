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Political representation of women undermines quota law

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) showed that out of a total of 31,429 candidates who contested these elections, only 3,273 (10.2%) were women fielded by political parties.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 02:50 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 02:50 IST
India Newswomen reservation

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