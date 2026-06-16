Political row reignites as Savarkar's grandnephew admits freedom fighter filed 10 mercy petitions

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Satyaki Savarkar's admission of his granduncle's 10 mercy petitions reignites political debate over his legacy.
Key points
• Admission in court
Satyaki Savarkar confirmed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar filed 10 clemency petitions while imprisoned by the British.
• Political fallout
The admission reignited ideological battles between Congress and the BJP-RSS over Savarkar's nationalist credentials.
• Historical context
Satyaki Savarkar argued clemency petitions were a standard legal practice under British rule and not an act of submissiveness.
• Contrast with revolutionaries
He noted other freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh did not file mercy petitions, highlighting differing approaches to colonial rule.
• Ongoing legal dispute
The case stems from Rahul Gandhi's 2023 remarks, deemed defamatory by Pune Police, now in evidence stage.
Key statistics
10
Number of mercy petitions filed by Savarkar
1911 to 1921
Timeframe of Savarkar's imprisonment
March 2023
Timeline of Gandhi's remarks
September 2024
Court case transfer date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 10:15 IST