Political row reignites as Savarkar's grandnephew admits freedom fighter filed 10 mercy petitions

Satyaki Savarkar's admission of his granduncle's 10 mercy petitions reignites political debate over his legacy.

In one line

Key points

• Admission in court Satyaki Savarkar confirmed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar filed 10 clemency petitions while imprisoned by the British.

• Political fallout The admission reignited ideological battles between Congress and the BJP-RSS over Savarkar's nationalist credentials.

• Historical context Satyaki Savarkar argued clemency petitions were a standard legal practice under British rule and not an act of submissiveness.

• Contrast with revolutionaries He noted other freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh did not file mercy petitions, highlighting differing approaches to colonial rule.